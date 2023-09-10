MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.77

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 39763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
MonotaRO Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.57.
MonotaRO Company Profile
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.
