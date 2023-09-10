Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

