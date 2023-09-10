Morgan Stanley Increases Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,094,849 shares of company stock worth $161,200,081 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

