Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.61 and last traded at $125.72. Approximately 52,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 222,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($3.76). The firm had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

