Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

SMAR stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

