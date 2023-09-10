NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 135.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.06% of NerdWallet worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.66 million, a P/E ratio of 843.84 and a beta of 1.51. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

