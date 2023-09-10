Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Down 1.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.62. 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Nikon had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

