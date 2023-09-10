Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 107,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 85,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $21.26 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Research analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

