Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $420.95

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $420.95 and last traded at $422.72, with a volume of 767932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $430.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,623 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

