Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.17% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile



G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

