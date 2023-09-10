Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $156.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

