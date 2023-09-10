Numerai GP LLC Buys New Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Thoughtworks by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 2.5 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.