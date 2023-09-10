Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 10,856 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 447,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Curtland E. Fields bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $65,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,132. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtland E. Fields purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $129,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $35,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $469.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.84%.

About Kearny Financial

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.