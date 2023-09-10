Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 12,083 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,244,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,501.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $242,534 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

