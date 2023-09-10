Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 18,534 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,883,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 106,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 119,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:APG opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
