Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 18,534 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,883,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 106,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 119,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:APG opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

