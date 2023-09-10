Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 3,546 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.