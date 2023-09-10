Numerai GP LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.