Numerai GP LLC Invests $354,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 381,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,089,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.