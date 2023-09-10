Numerai GP LLC Invests $377,000 in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.56 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

