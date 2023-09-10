Numerai GP LLC Invests $54,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $1.05 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $496.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%.

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $42,938.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $265,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 207,008 shares of company stock worth $321,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

