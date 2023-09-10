Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 346,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.85 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

