Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

IHRT opened at $3.32 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

