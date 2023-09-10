Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $31.22 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $868.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

