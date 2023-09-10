Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BKD stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $743.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.27. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
