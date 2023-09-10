Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 10,911 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $826.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.