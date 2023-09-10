Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 27,331 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.06% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 179,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSTK

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.