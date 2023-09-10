Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 61,655 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.11% of Interface at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Interface by 62.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Interface by 68.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,778,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 108,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Interface by 171.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Interface by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.30 million, a PE ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Interface’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

