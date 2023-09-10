Numerai GP LLC Sells 10,790 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $863.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.