Numerai GP LLC Takes $234,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,418 shares of company stock worth $5,401,381. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPEL

XPEL Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.