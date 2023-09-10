Numerai GP LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,661,175.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE OEC opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.57. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.83 million. Orion had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

