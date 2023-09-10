Numerai GP LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPH
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.