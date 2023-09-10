Numerai GP LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

