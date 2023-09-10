Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.09% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $432.76 million, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,772.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,690 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

