Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

