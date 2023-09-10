Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 17.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OLO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in OLO by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,466,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 191,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $279,846.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,911.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,831 shares of company stock worth $742,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Down 0.3 %

OLO stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

