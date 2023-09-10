Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 million, a PE ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.42. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.33 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

