Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.17% of TrueBlue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $436.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.88%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

