NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Position Increased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.07% of NuScale Power worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $221,773.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,505.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,035 shares of company stock valued at $698,148. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $5.92 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.87.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 654.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

