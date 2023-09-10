Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 3.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,136,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,696,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

