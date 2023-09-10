Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $80.38

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.38, but opened at $82.70. Omega Flex shares last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 4,775 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFLX

Omega Flex Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $821.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 19.46%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.