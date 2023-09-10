ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 10,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $84,169.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $279,500 in the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.