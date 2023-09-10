Ossiam Acquires 58,410 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ossiam grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.12% of Assurant worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $2,059,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.6 %

AIZ stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $165.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

