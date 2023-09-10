Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,354,000 after acquiring an additional 798,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,152,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

