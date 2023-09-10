Ossiam Buys 12,334 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

