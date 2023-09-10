Ossiam Buys 129,399 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 822.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,399 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

