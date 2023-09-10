Ossiam Buys 18,071 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ossiam grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 262.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,780. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

