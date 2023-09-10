Ossiam Buys 2,950 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $297.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

