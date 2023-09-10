Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ossiam cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

