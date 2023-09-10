Ossiam Decreases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ossiam lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.55 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

