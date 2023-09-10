Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1,145.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $282.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

