Ossiam Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ossiam grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4,134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

QCOM opened at $106.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.